Japan Tankan Survey Results Due On Monday

The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the results of its quarterly Tankan Survey of sentiment, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +3, down from +7 in the previous three months, while the outlook is expected to ease to +4 from +6. Large industry capital spending is seen higher by 4.9 percent, slowing dramatically from 19.2 percent in the three months prior.

Australia will see February numbers for building approvals, home loans and retail sales. In January, approvals tumbled 27.6 percent on month, while home loans fell 4.9 percent on month and retail sales rose 1.9 percent.

Indonesia will provide March figures for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to rise 0.29 percent on month and 5.20 percent on year after adding 0.16 percent on month and 5.47 percent on year in February. Core CPI is pegged at an annual 3.05 percent, easing from 3.09 percent in the previous month.

A numbers of the regional countries will see March results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).

Finally, the in Taiwan are closed on Monday and Tuesday for Children's Day, and also on Wednesday for the Qingming Festival. The markets will re-open on Thursday.

