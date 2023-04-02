Thai Manufacturing Sector Slows In March - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.1.

That's down from 54.8 in February although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Production in Thailand's manufacturing sector increased for a nineteenth consecutive month in March. Although the pace of expansion eased from February's record, it remained well above the series average to indicate strong growth.

This was primarily supported by existing orders, as firms worked through their backlogged work at the fastest rate since January. New orders declined in March, following a short period of growth which commenced at the start of the year.

