Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In March - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.9.

That's up from 51.2 in February and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Demand for Indonesian manufactured goods increased at the fastest rate in six months in March, reflecting better underlying demand conditions and a widening of manufacturers' customer bases.

Although new export orders declined amidst weaker market conditions abroad, the pace of reduction moderated from February and was only mild. The expansion in overall demand drove a sustained upturn in manufacturing production in March, with the rate of growth likewise the steepest seen for six months.

