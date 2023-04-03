European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

Factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office is set to issue consumer prices for March. Inflation is forecast to slow to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent in February.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. Economists forecast the index to fall to 50.1 in March from 50.7 in February.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI data. The corresponding index is seen at 51.0 in March, down from 52.0 in the previous month.

At 3.50 am ET, France's final factory PMI survey results are due. The reading is seen at 47.7 in March, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final S&P/BME final manufacturing PMI data is due. The flash estimate showed that factory PMI slid to 44.4 in March from 46.3 in the previous month.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global releases euro area manufacturing PMI survey results. The factory PMI is forecast to fall to a four-month low of 47.1 in March, as initially estimated, from 48.5 in February.

Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS manufacturing PMI data is due. The final reading is forecast to match the preliminary estimate of 48.0.

