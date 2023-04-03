logo
Quick Facts
  

BioNTech Gets Licenses From DualityBio For 2 Antibody-Drug Conjugate Assets For Solid Tumors

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., a Chinese clinical-stage biotech company, announced Monday that the companies have entered into exclusive license and collaboration agreements for two antibody-drug conjugate or ADC assets.

Under the deal, BioNTech received exclusive licenses from DualityBio for two investigational ADC assets (DB-1303 and DB-1311) directed against targets expressed in a broad range of human cancers.

The exclusive license and collaboration agreement is to develop, manufacture and commercialize the two assets globally, excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macau Special Administrative Region.

DualityBio will receive upfront payments for both asset licenses totaling $170 million, and additional development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments for both assets, potentially totaling over $1.5 billion.

DualityBio will be eligible to receive single-digit to double-digit tiered royalties on net sales for both ADC assets.

ADCs are a class of potent cancer therapies combining the selectivity of antibodies with the potent cell-killing properties of chemotherapy or other anti-cancer agents.

With this collaboration, ADCs will become an additional drug class in BioNTech's oncology portfolio.

As part of the collaboration, BioNTech will gain access to DualityBio's lead candidate, DB-1303, which received the Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT05150691) for HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors.

BioNTech will also gain access to a second topoisomerase-1 inhibitor-based ADC candidate, DB-1311.

As part of the agreement for DB-1311, DualityBio has the right to exercise a co-development cost and profit/loss sharing option for DB-1311 for the U.S. market, as well as a co-promotion option for the U.S. market.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Swiss Federal Agency Starts Probe On Credit Suisse Takeover
Switzerland's Federal Prosecutor has initiated an investigation into Credit Suisse Group AG's recent takeover by domestic rival UBS Group AG in the midst of the banking turmoil, reports said. The Swiss Attorney General's Office is looking into potential breaches of the country's criminal law in the government- supported takeover and is gathering evidence to identify possible crimes.
Laundress Fabric Conditioners Recalled
The Laundress, a unit of Conopco Inc. d/b/a Unilever, has recalled around 800,00 units of fabric conditioners, including previously recalled units, citing a chemical hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The agency now said the recalled fabric conditioners can contain a chemical impurity, ethylene oxide.
Ford Raises Price Of F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Again
Ford Motor Co. has once again raised the price of its popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck after the automaker resumed its production that was halted following electric vehicle battery fire incident. The company will also resume shipments of the Lightning this week, reports said.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap