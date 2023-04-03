Turkey Inflation At 14- Month Low; Producer Price Growth Eases

Turkey's consumer price inflation eased further in March to the lowest level in more than a year amid a slowdown in prices in a broad number of categories, though it remained strong overall, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

Separate official data showed that producer prices continued their sharp upturn in March, though the pace of growth softened notably from February.

Consumer price inflation eased to 50.51 percent in March from 55.18 percent in the previous month.

Further, the latest inflation was the lowest since January 2022, when prices had risen 48.69 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 67.89 percent annually in March, though the pace of growth slowed slightly from 69.33 percent in the prior month.

Health costs surged 64.68 percent and those of hotels, cafes and restaurants increased 70.79 percent.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices increased by 2.29 percent in March, slower than the 3.15 percent gain in February.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation eased to a 16-month low of 62.45 percent in March from 76.61 percent a month ago.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for the energy industry surged 79.9 percent yearly in March and those for non-durable consumer goods grew 85.23 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.44 percent in March versus a 1.56 percent rise in the preceding month.

