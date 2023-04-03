South Korea Inflation Climbs 4.2% On Year In March

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 4.2 percent on year in March, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 4.3 percent and was down from 4.8 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.2 percent - in line with forecasts and easing from 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, rose 0.2 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year after gaining 0.3 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year in February.

Economic News

