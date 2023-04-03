Japan Monetary Base Slips 1.0% On Year In March

The monetary base in Japan was down 1.0 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 655.780 trillion yen.

That follows the upwardly revised 1.6 percent contraction in February (originally -1.7 percent).

Banknotes in circulation was up an annual 2.1 percent, while coins in circulation sank 3.7 percent. Current account balances lost 1.6 percent, including a 2.1 percent drop in reserve balances.

The adjusted base was up 13.5 percent, slowing from 31.1 percent a month earlier.

For the first quarter of 2023, the monetary base slipped 2.1 percent on year.

Economic News

