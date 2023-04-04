Egypt Non-Oil Private Sector Downturn Continues In March

Egypt's non-oil private sector continued to deteriorate at the end of the first quarter, as inflation and supply constraints drove sustained demand weakness, survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped slightly to 46.7 in March from 46.9 in February. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Non-oil businesses were adversely affected by steep inflationary pressures and a drop in client demand, primarily through a sharp drop in new orders, the survey said.

Production decreased noticeably in March, in part because import restrictions and currency limitations continue to make it difficult to access critical inputs.

Inflationary pressures in the non-oil remained steep in March, linked to the uptick in depreciation in the Egyptian pound against the US dollar. Meanwhile, selling price inflation eased to a 5-month low.

Even though the year-ahead outlook for activity reached a three-month high, it was among the weakest since the series began.

