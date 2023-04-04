World Market Trends

World market sentiment remained upbeat as assessed the monetary policy outlook amidst data showing weak factory output in the U.S. The pause in rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia also helped to ease negative sentiment that followed the surprise production cut by the OPEC.

Asian stocks finished mostly on a positive note. European benchmarks too have gained, amidst a slowing down in Eurozone's producer price inflation. Wall Street Futures are also trading higher.

Dollar and the Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields continued to harden. Crude oil prices extended gains triggered by the production cut announced by the OPEC. Gold prices edged higher. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly lower.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,678.60, up 0.23%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,139.40, up 0.36%

Germany's DAX at 15,733.55, up 0.98%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,677.86, up 0.06%

France's CAC 40 at 7,396.60, up 0.69%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,320.65, up 0.13%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,287.42, up 0.35%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,236.00, up 0.18%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,312.56, up 0.49%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,274.59, down 0.66%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0922, up 0.25%

GBP/USD at 1.2509, up 0.79%

USD/JPY at 132.97, up 0.42%

AUD/USD at 0.6754, down 0.46%

USD/CAD at 1.3420, down 0.11%

Dollar Index at 101.85, down 0.24%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.447%, up 0.44%

Germany at 2.3015%, up 2.70%

France at 2.804%, up 1.87%

U.K. at 3.5170%, up 2.60%

Japan at 0.410%, up 1.87%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $85.66, up 0.86%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $81.16, up 0.92%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,001.10, up 0.03%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $28,185.15, down 0.61%

Ethereum at $1,828.87, up 1.04%

BNB at $310.41, down 0.87%

XRP at $0.4963, down 3.51%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.09874, up 25.51%

