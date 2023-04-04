Spain Unemployment Declines Sharply In March

Spain's unemployment declined sharply in March to the lowest level for the month since 2008, data from labor ministry showed Tuesday.

The number of registered unemployed decreased 48,755, or 1.67 percent from the previous month. This monthly decline was the largest in the last two decades.

Registered unemployment totaled 2.86 million in March, the lowest figure for the month since 2008.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of people out of work plunged 246,503.

By economic sectors, registered unemployment decreased in services, construction, industry and agriculture. Unemployment in services posted the biggest fall of 42,789.



The decline in construction was 3,898. In industry, unemployment fell 3,419 and that in the farm sector slid by 2,648.

Unemployment among young people below 25 years came in at 215,099, the lowest in the month of March in the entire historical series.

Economic News

