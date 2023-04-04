SEC Charges Frank Founder Charlie Javice With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged Charlie Javice, founder of student loan assistance platform Frank, with defrauding JPMorgan Chase out of $175 million in 2021.

The SEC's complaint alleges that Javice orchestrated a scheme to deceive JPMorgan Chase into believing that Frank had access to valuable data on 4.25 million students who used Frank's service when in reality the number was less than 300,000.

The SEC's complaint alleges that Javice made numerous misrepresentations about Frank's purported millions of users to entice JPMorgan. As negotiations progressed, JPMorgan pressed the Frank executives for the data associated with its customers, and Javice allegedly sought the help of Frank's director of engineering to generate synthetic data to make it appear as if Frank had 4.25 million customers. When the director refused to comply, Javice allegedly paid a data science professor to manufacture the data required to close the deal with JPMorgan.

Javice, the one-time rising tech star was arrested Monday night in New Jersey and is expected in Manhattan federal court Tuesday afternoon.

The SEC's investigation shows that, as a result of the eventual $175 million acquisition of Frank, Javice received $9.7 million directly in stock proceeds, millions more indirectly through trusts, and a contract entitling her to a $20 million retention bonus as a new employee of JPMorgan.

"Rather than help students, we allege that Ms. Javice engaged in an old school fraud: she lied about Frank's success in helping millions of students navigate the college financial aid process by making up data to support her claims, and then used that fake information to induce JPMC to enter into a $175 million transaction," said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. "Even non-public, early-stage companies must be truthful in their representations, and when they fall short we will hold them accountable as in this case."

She faces four counts. They are one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, one count of bank fraud, and one count of securities fraud. Three of the charges each carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News