Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, imports were up 5.0 percent on month and exports rose 1.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$11.688 billion.

China will see March results for its services and manufacturing PMIs from Caixin; in February, their scores were 55.0 and 51.6, respectively.

Hong Kong will see March results for the private sector PMI from S&P Global; in February, the index score was 53.9.

Finally, the in Thailand are closed on Thursday for Chakri Day and will re-open on Friday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.