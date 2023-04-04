Singapore Private Sector Returns To Expansion In March - S&P Global

The private sector in Singapore moved back into expansion in March, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 52.6.

That's up from 49.6 in February, and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Business activity across the Singaporean private sector rose for the third month running, and at the fastest pace in five months. Sub-sector data revealed that firms in the transport, information and communication sector led the increase in output across March.

Higher levels of activity were underpinned by both new order growth and the easing of virus disruptions, according to panelists. Incoming new orders rose at a solid pace in March amid better underlying demand conditions, though export orders underperformed.

Economic News

