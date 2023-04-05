India's Services Growth Remains Strong In March

India's service sector activity continued to expand sharply in March despite easing from last month amid favorable demand conditions and new gains along with easing inflationary pressures, the results of the purchasing managers' survey by S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 57.8 in March from 59.4 in February. However, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Both output and new orders increased at softer but still sharp rates in March. The uptick in sales was driven by demand resilience, competitive pricing, and marketing efforts.

The survey revealed that service providers commonly mentioned an improvement in external demand for their services.

On the price front, input price inflation eased to the weakest level in two-and-a-half years. The overall inflation was mainly due to higher food, fuel, transportation and wage costs.

As a result of strengthened demand, service providers increased their selling prices in March. The rate of inflation picked up to a three-month high.

In general, capacity pressures remained mild, as evidenced by a slight rise in outstanding orders.

Employment in the Indian service industry only slightly increased in March, despite expanding for the tenth consecutive month.

According to their assessment, service providers were generally optimistic that output would grow in the next year. Nevertheless, the overall level of positive sentiment fell to an eight-month low as several firms foresee no change in activity from present levels.

The composite output index fell to 58.4 in March from 59.0 in February, indicating another upturn in aggregate business activity across India. A slower increase in service activity compared with quicker growth in manufacturing production.

