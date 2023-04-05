Norway's Industrial Production Edges Down 0.1%

Norway's industrial production declined for the sixth successive month in February, though marginally, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in February. This was much slower than the 8.3 percent plunge in the previous month.

Production in the extraction and related services fell 0.8 percent monthly in February, and mining and quarrying output contracted 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output showed no variations since January, and that of electricity, gas and steam recovered strongly by 4.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 6.0 percent in February after falling 6.6 percent a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.