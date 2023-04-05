World Market Trends

World market sentiment remained mixed amidst weak data from the labor market that showed the number of job openings in the U.S. dropping to 9.9 million in February, from 10.56 million in the previous month and expectations of 10.4 million. Recession fears and hopes of a Fed pivot, both swayed sentiments.

Asian stocks finished mixed. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Wall Street Futures are also trading lower.

Dollar and the Dollar Index edged higher. Bond yields continued to harden. The OPEC-led rally in crude oil prices was halted amidst weak factory output data from U.S. and China. Gold prices are firm above $2k per troy ounce. Cryptocurrencies are trading higher.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,331.70, down 0.21%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,090.10, down 0.26%

Germany's DAX at 15,553.55, down 0.32%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,661.75, up 0.36%

France's CAC 40 at 7,326.76, down 0.25%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,303.25, down 0.28%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,813.26, down 1.68%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,237.20, up 0.02%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,312.56, up 0.49% (April, 4)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,274.59, down 0.66% (April, 4)

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0949, down 0.03%

GBP/USD at 1.2464, down 0.28%

USD/JPY at 131.65, down 0.03%

AUD/USD at 0.6685, down 0.98%

USD/CAD at 1.3478, up 0.29%

Dollar Index at 101.66, up 0.08%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.372%, up 1.05%

Germany at 2.2945%, up 1.26%

France at 2.806%, up 0.94%

U.K. at 3.5315%, up 2.84%

Japan at 0.468%, down 1.06%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $84.86, down 0.09%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $80.56, down 0.19%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,038.65, up 0.02%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $28,536.11, up 1.56%

Ethereum at $1,911.18, up 4.85%

BNB at $314.77, up 1.39%

XRP at $0.5179, up 4.47%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.396, up 1.00%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com