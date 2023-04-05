Iberdrola To Sell Combined Cycle Gas In Mexico For $6 Bln; Plans Photovoltaic Panels Plant In Spain

Spanish electric utility firm Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK) announced that its Mexican unit has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell 8,539 MW of installed capacity to a trust led and managed by Mexico Infrastructure Partners or MIP.

The agreement includes sale of more than 8,400 MW of combined cycle gas in Mexico and 103 MW of wind.

The agreed value for the sale amounts to around $6 billion, which may be modified based on the closing date of the transaction and other adjustments.

Of the plants included in the agreement, 87 percent of the total installed capacity to be divested currently operate under the regime of Independent Energy Producers, contracted with the Federal Electricity Commission or CFE.

The deal is subject to the agreement and the signing of definitive contracts by the parties, as well as obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of certain conditions that are standard in this type of operation.

The company noted that the operation has the financial support of the National Infrastructure Fund of Mexico (Fonadin) and other public financial entities associated with the Government of Mexico.

Iberdrola also announced that it has submitted a photovoltaic panel manufacturing project to the third call of the Innovation Fund, the European Commission's grant programme.

The plant will have a production capacity of 1.6 GW per year, equivalent to 3 million panels, and could cover a third of Spain's current demand. The company said the initiative will require European funding to ensure its competitiveness and could be framed within the European Commission's "Net Zero Industry Act".

A significant part of the production of these panels will be installed in Extremadura itself. The new industry is expected to boost local economic development with the creation of 500 direct jobs.



The company further said it plans to exceed 4 billion euros of investment in Innovation, Development and Research or R&D&I activities by 2030, doubling its investment in this area by the end of the decade.

In total, the energy company has more than twenty renewable facilities in the community with an installed green power capacity of more than 4,000 MW, of which 2,000 MW correspond to the 12 solar plants it has in operation in the region.

In the 2020-2025 period alone, more than 2,800 MW of renewable energy will have been installed, with an investment of more than €1.7 billion, which will have generated approximately 7,400 jobs over the five-year period.



In Spain, Iberdrola shares were trading at 11.65 euros, up 1.97 percent.

