U.S. Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the pullback seen in the previous session.

Uncertainty about the outlook for the may lead to choppy trading on Wall Street after recent strength lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to their best closing levels in over a month.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists currently expect the report to show employment increased by 240,000 jobs in March after climbing by 311,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.

While the markets will be closed for Good Friday when the report is released, the data could still impact the outlook for interest rates and the .

Ahead of the Labor Department report, payroll processor ADP released a report this morning showing private sector employment increased by less than expected in the month of March.

After trending higher in recent sessions, stocks moved back to the downside over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages showed a lack of direction early in the session but slid firmly into negative territory as the day progressed.

The major averages regained some ground going into the close but remained in the red. The Dow slid 198.77 points or 0.6 percent to 33,402.38, the Nasdaq fell 63.13 points or 0.5 percent to 12,126.37 and the S&P 500 declined 23.91 points or 0.6 percent to 4,100.60.

Profit taking contributed to the pullback on Wall Street, as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid lingering concerns about the global economic outlook.

The Dow and the S&P 500 closed higher for the fourth straight session on Monday, reaching their best closing levels in over a month, while the Nasdaq pulled back just off the six-month closing high set last Friday.

Negative sentiment was also generated by a Labor Department report showing job openings in the U.S. decreased by more than expected in the month of February.

The report said job openings fell to 9.9 million in February from a revised 10.6 million in January. Economists had expected job openings to decline to 10.4 million from the 10.8 million originally reported for the previous month.

"February's JOLTS report is an indication that the softening in the labor market may be gaining some momentum," said Matthew Martin, U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

He added, "To be sure, job openings remain highly elevated, but February's level is the first month below 10k since June 2021 and suggests businesses are becoming more wary about additional headcount.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell by more than expected in the month of February.

Steel stocks showed a substantial pullback on the day, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index plunging by 4.1 percent after closing higher for eight straight sessions.

Considerable weakness also emerged among energy stocks, which gave back ground after soaring on Monday along with the price of crude oil.

Despite a continued increase by the price of crude oil, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index tumbled by 2.9 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index dove by 2.7 percent.

Banking stocks also showed significant move to the downside over the course of the session, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 2.0 percent.

Housing, semiconductor and transportation stocks also saw notable weakness, while gold stocks bucked the downtrend amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.17 to $80.54 a barrel after rising $0.29 to $80.71 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,045.80, up $7.60 compared to the previous session's close of $2,038.20. On Tuesday, gold surged $37.80.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 131.03 yen compared to the 131.71 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0959 compared to yesterday's $1.0953.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday in thin trading, with the mainland China and Hong Kong markets closed for a holiday.

As inflation and growth worries mount, investors kept a close eye on oil price movements and awaited key U.S. data due this week for additional clues on the growth and interest rate outlook.

The dollar languished near two-month lows and Treasury yields held declines, while gold held steady at over a one-year high on expectations that the Federal Reserve might loosen its monetary policy trajectory.

In an annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s chief Jamie Dimon warned the U.S. banking crisis is not yet over and there will be repercussions from it for years to come.

Japanese shares led regional losses as a stronger yen weighed on export-oriented stocks. The Nikkei 225 Index tumbled 1.7 percent to 27,813.26, marking its first loss in four days.

The broader Topix closed 1.9 percent lower at 1,983.84, with auto and energy stocks retreating on fears of an impending U.S. recession.

Traders shrugged off data showing that Japanese services sector activity grew at the fastest rate in over nine years in March.

Automakers Honda Motor, Toyota and Mazda lost 2-3 percent, while oil & gas explorer Inpex Corp. shed 1.9 percent and Japan Petroleum fell 2.6 percent. Heavyweight Fast Retailing declined 1.9 percent.

Panasonic Holdings Corp gained 2 percent on reports that it was in talks with Stellantis and BMW over new electric-vehicle battery plants.

Seoul stocks advanced, with the Kospi rising 0.6 percent to close at 2,495.21.

Australian markets fluctuated before finishing on a flat note as Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the balance of risks leaned towards further rate increases. Gold miners surged, offsetting losses in mining and energy stocks.

Newcrest Mining jumped over 3 percent and Regis Resources soared 6.4 percent as bullion prices touched their highest levels since March 2022.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 0.3 percent to 11,866.83 as the country's central bank unexpectedly hiked rates by 50 basis points to a more than 14-year peak of 5.25 percent and kept the door open to further tightening.

Europe

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance Wednesday as higher oil prices and weak U.S. data have rekindled recession worries.

Euro area economic indicators also drew interest, with the Eurozone Composite PMI coming in below expectations despite hitting a 10-month high.

Elsewhere, the final reading of the S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI rose to 52.9 from a preliminary reading of 52.8.

German factory orders grew 4.8 percent on a monthly basis in February, much faster than the 0.5 percent revised increase in January, Destatis reported.

French industrial output rose 1.2 percent month-on-month in February after having declined by a downwardly revised 1.4 percent in January, statistical office Insee said.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.

Lookers Plc has rallied after the automotive retail and service group reported higher profit after tax in its fiscal 2022 with strong revenue growth.

Catering and food services group Sodexo has soared in Paris after it unveiled plans to spin off and list its Benefits & Rewards Services in 2024.

U.S. Economic Reports

Employment in the U.S. private sector increased by less than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 145,000 jobs in March after climbed by an upwardly revised 261,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected private sector employment to advance by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 242,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department released a separate report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in the month of February.

The report said the trade deficit increased to $70.5 billion in February from a revised $68.7 billion in January. Economists had expected the trade deficit to rise to $69.0 billion from the $68.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The bigger than expected trade deficit came as the value of exports plunged by 2.7 percent to $251.2 billion, while the value of imports tumbled by 1.5 percent to $321.7 billion.

At 10 am ET, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of March.

The ISM's services PMI is expected to edge down to 54.5 in March from 55.1 in February, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended March 31st at 10:30 am ET.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 2.3 million barrels after slumping by 7.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of FedEx (FDX) are moving notably higher in pre-market trading after the shipment dividend announced the planned consolidation of its operating companies into one organization as well as a 10 percent increase in its annual dividend.

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may also move to the upside after announcing it has agreed to pay $8.9 billion over 25 years to settle claims that the talc in its baby powder and other products caused cancer.

On the other hand, shares of Albemarle (ALB) may move to the downside after Bank of America downgraded its rating on the chemical company's stock to Underperform from Neutral.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com