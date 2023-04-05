RBA Governor Lowe Signals Need For Further Rate Hike

The Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said that the bank is likely to raise its interest rates in the near-term to curb inflation, although policymakers decided to stay pat this month to assess the impact of the tightening undertaken thus far.

The RBA board left the cash rate target unchanged at 3.60 percent on Tuesday. The outcome of the meeting matched economists' expectations.

The decision to pause the interest rate at the highest level since May 20212 came after ten consecutive rate hikes.

In an address to the National Press Club, Lowe said, "The decision to hold rates steady this month does not imply that interest rate increases are over."

"Indeed, the Board expects that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to return inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe."

The RBA Chief said policymakers' priority remains to return inflation to the 2 to 3 percent target range in a reasonable time.

Lowe stressed on the importance of achieving this citing the danger of persistently high inflation that is corrosive and can cause damage the .

The central bank expects inflation to returns to the top of the target range, but only by mid-2025.

Economic News

