Japan Leading Index Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday see February results for its leading and coincident economic indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the leading index score was 96.6.

Japan also will release February numbers for household spending, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.4 percent on month and a gain of 4.3 percent on year. That follows the 2.7 percent monthly jump and he 0.3 percent annual decline.

South Korea will provide February figures for its current account; in January, it showed a deficit of $4.52 billion.

Finally, the in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia are closed on Friday for Good Friday.

