German Industrial Production Growth Tops Expectations

Germany's industrial production grew faster than expected in February underpinned by robust growth in automotive output, data from Destatis revealed Thursday.

Industrial output grew 2.0 percent on a monthly basis in February, faster than economists' forecast of 0.1 percent gain. However, the pace of growth eased from 3.7 percent in January.

The manufacture of motor vehicles and parts thereof, which is the largest industrial sector of Germany, grew 7.6 percent on month.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production was up 2.4 percent in February.

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 0.6 percent, in contrast to the 1.6 percent decrease in January.

Economic News

