Hong Kong Private Sector Continues To Expand Strongly

Hong Kong's private sector kept its strong growth momentum in March despite slowing down slightly from February amid better conditions led by the easing of restrictions related to the pandemic, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Hong Kong SAR Purchasing Manager's Index, or PMI, dropped to 53.5 in March from 53.9 in February. However, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Purchasing and hiring activity increased in March due to improved demand and output, the survey said. Business confidence remained upbeat, despite easing from February's high.

Supply constraints moderated at the end of the first quarter, though cost pressures worsened.

"While this in part reflected the reopening boom, it will be worth monitoring the impact on business activity moving forward," Jingyi Pan, economics associate director at S&P Global, said.

"Labour market tightness will also be another area to watch, especially with wage inflation at the highest since 2013."

