U.S. Stocks May Experience Choppy Trading As Monthly Jobs Report Looms

Stocks may turn in a lackluster performance in early trading on Thursday, as traders look ahead to the monthly jobs report. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the , with the Dow futures down by just 15 points.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday.

Economists currently expect the report to show employment increased by 240,000 jobs in March after climbing by 311,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.

The data could impact the outlook for interest rates and the , although traders will have to wait to react to the report, as the U.S. stock markets will be closed for Good Friday.

With the monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report this morning showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits declined from an upwardly revised level in the week ended April 1st.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 228,000, a decrease of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level of 246,000.

Economists had expected initial jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 198,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department noted that beginning with the latest data, the methodology used to seasonally adjust the national initial claims and continued claims reflects a change in the estimation of the models.

Following the weakness seen in Tuesday's previous session, the major U.S. stock indexes turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday.

While the Dow rose 80.34 points or 0.2 percent to 33,482.72, the S&P 500 spent the day in negative territory before closing down 10.22 points or 0.3 percent to 4,090.38.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a more significant move to the downside, slumping 129.47 points or 1.1 percent to 11,996.86 and pulling back further off last Friday's six-month closing high.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent and South Korea's Kospi dove by 1.4 percent, while Indian stocks saw modest strength after the central bank unexpectedly left interest rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are unchanged after edging down $0.10 to $80.61 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after edging down $2.60 to $2,035.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $4.60 to $2,031 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 131.55 yen versus the 131.32 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0901 compared to yesterday's $1.0904.

