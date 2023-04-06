Sweden GDP Contracts 1.0%; Industrial Output Growth Improves

Sweden's contracted in February after growing for the first time in four months amid an ongoing decrease in household consumption, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

Separate official data showed that industrial production advanced for the third straight month in February, and at a faster pace.

Gross domestic product fell 1.0 percent monthly in February, reversing a revised 2.2 percent expansion in January.

"Taken together with stronger January figures, the Swedish economy seems to have started 2023 with approximately the same level of activity that we saw in the five preceding quarters," Mattias Kain Wyatt, an economist at Statistics Sweden, said.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced at a slower rate of 0.8 percent in February, after a 2.3 percent rebound at the start of the year.

Household consumption dropped 0.5 percent monthly and by 1.4 percent yearly in February amid rising inflation and high interest rates.

Another report showed that industrial production grew 4.9 percent annually in February, faster than the 3.8 percent increase seen in January.

Among sectors, manufacturing production advanced 5.9 percent from a year ago, and that of water works, sewage and waste disposal grew 7.2 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output logged negative growth of 9.0 percent.

There was a 0.7 percent fall in construction output in February compared to last year, in contrast to a 2.3 percent gain observed in the prior month.

Data also showed that total industrial orders slid 4.7 percent annually in February, slower than the 10.5 percent plunge in the preceding month. Monthly, orders rose 3.6 percent.

