U.S. Employment Increases Roughly In Line With Estimates In March

Employment in the U.S. increased roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of March, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 236,000 jobs in March after jumping by an upwardly revised 326,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected employment to rise by about 240,000 jobs compared to the addition of 311,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent in March from 3.6 percent in February. The unemployment rate was expected to be unchanged.

Economic News

