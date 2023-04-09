Japan Current Account Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday see February figures for current account, topping a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account is expected to show a deficit of 818 billion yen following the 1.977 trillion yen deficit in January.

Malaysia will see March figures for unemployment; in the previous month, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.

Finally, the in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are closed for Easter Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.