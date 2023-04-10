Estonia Inflation Eases To 1-Year Low

Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in March to the lowest level in a year, though it remained strong overall, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 15.3 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 17.6 percent gain in February.

Further, this was the weakest rate of inflation since March 2022, when prices grown 15.2 percent.

Housing costs grew the most by 27.5 percent annually in March, followed by a 24.7 percent rise in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages versus a 25.2 percent surge a month ago.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services were 15.3 percent higher in March compared to last year, while transport charges dropped 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in March, after a 0.6 percent gain in February.

