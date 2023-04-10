Turkey Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 10.0%

Turkey's unemployment rate increased somewhat in February after falling in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 10.0 percent in February from 9.8 percent in January.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 10.7 percent.

The number of unemployed increased by 65,000 to 3.514 million in February from 3.449 million in January.

Data also showed that the employment rate dropped to 48.2 percent in February from 48.8 percent a month ago.

The labor force participation rate was 53.6 percent versus 54.1 percent in January.

Economic News

