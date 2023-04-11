Salads Recalled For Listeria Concerns

The U. S. Food and Drug Administration has announced various recalls of salads and salad kits due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall mainly was part of a broader lettuce recall by supplier Revolution Farms LLC, after the recalled product was epidemiologically linked with a multi-state outbreak of Listeriosis.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Meanwhile, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Meijer, a Michigan.-based retailer, has recalled select Fresh From Meijer premade salads that contains the recalled lettuce from supplier Revolution Farms. The recalled premade salads have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container. The recall includes premade salads carried at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Further, Fresh Express Inc. recently called back a limited quantity of three varieties of already-expired branded and private label salad kit products produced at the company's Morrow, Georgia facility out of an abundance of caution due to a possible risk from Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled products are no longer available for sale and no illnesses have been reported to date.

Fresh Express' recall was initiated after a random sample test of a single salad kit with a Use-By Date of March 31, 2023 collected by the Georgia Department of Agriculture yielded a positive result for the Listeria pathogen.

Last week, Michigan -based Revolution Farms recalled all products sold under the Revolution Farms brand for Listeria monocytogenes concerns.

The recall was initiated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development or MDARD received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp 5 oz. Retail with Best By date of April 2.

The recalled products were sold to various retailers and food service distributors in the states of MI, OH, IN, IL, KY, and WI. They include SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma's Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Sysco, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ' Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corp.

The investigation regarding the issue is ongoing.

Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

