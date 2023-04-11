European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales and investor confidence reports from the euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is scheduled to issue consumer and producer prices for March. Inflation is forecast to ease to 6.1 percent from 6.3 percent in February.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey data is due. The sentiment index is forecast to rise to -9.9 in April from -11.1 in March.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area retail sales for February. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to rise 0.3 percent in January.

Economic News

