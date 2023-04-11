New Zealand Retail Card Spending Adds 0.7% In March

The total value of retail electronic card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the downwardly revised 0.1 percent decline in February (originally flat).

Individually, movements were: motor vehicles, up 5.5 percent; fuel, up 1.3 percent; apparel, up 1.5 percent; durables, up 0.2 percent; and consumables, down 1.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, card sales jumped 15.5 percent - exceeding forecasts for a gain of 9.5 percent and up from 11.7 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.