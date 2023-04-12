Finland Current Account Swings To Deficit

Finland's current account posted a deficit in February, data published by Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The current account registered a shortfall of EUR 0.27 billion, almost offsetting prior month's EUR 0.3 billion surplus.

Data showed that the goods account showed a surplus of EUR 0.2 billion. Goods exports decreased 4.0 percent annually. At the same time, imports logged a marked decline of 11.0 percent. Meanwhile, the service account was in EUR 0.5 billion deficit.

The primary income account was EUR 0.3 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account showed a EUR 0.2 billion deficit.

In February, net capital outflow from Finland to abroad totaled EUR 0.2 billion.

Economic News

