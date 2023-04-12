Czech Jobless Rate Falls To 3.7%

The Czech Republic's unemployment rate dropped more-than-expected in March, figures from the labour office showed Wednesday.

The unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in March, down marginally from 3.9 percent in February. That was just below the rate of 3.8 percent expected by economists.

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent.

There were 273,478 job applicants in March, 9,030 fewer than the month before. The figure was 20,605 more than a year ago.

The labor office reported that by the end of March, job offices had registered a total of 284,525 vacancies.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.