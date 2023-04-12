Hungary Inflation Eases Slightly To 25.2%

Hungary's consumer price inflation moderated marginally for the second straight month in March, though it remained strong overall, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, increased 25.2 percent year-on-year in March after a 25.4 percent rise in February. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 24.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the core inflation rose to 25.7 percent from 25.2 percent in the previous month. The expected rate was 24.7 percent.

Food price inflation moderated somewhat to 42.6 percent from 43.3 percent in February. The annual price growth for electricity, gas, and other fuels softened to 43.1 percent from 49.0 percent.

Prices for consumer durables and alcoholic beverages and tobacco climbed by 11.2 percent and 19.7 percent, respectively. Service charges gained 13.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable rate of 0.8 percent in March.

