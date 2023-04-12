Latvia Inflation Eases To 10-Month Low

Latvia's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in March to the lowest level in nearly a year, though it remained strong overall, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 17.3 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 20.3 percent increase in the prior month.

The overall strong inflation was largely driven by a 40.2 percent jump in housing costs, led by increased prices for heat energy, solid fuels, natural gas and electricity. Nonetheless, the rate of growth eased notably from 46.6 percent in February.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew by 24.1 percent, while transport charges dropped 0.6 percent as a result of a sharp 7.5 percent fall in motor fuel costs.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in March versus a 0.6 percent gain in February.

