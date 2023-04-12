South Korea Export Prices Climb 2.0% In March

Export prices in South Korea were up 2.0 percent on month in March, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - accelerating from the 0.8 percent gain in February.

On a yearly basis, export prices tumbled 6.4 percent after slipping 2.6 percent in the previous month.

Individually, export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were down 2.3 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year, while manufacturing products rose 2.0 percent on month and fell 6.4 percent on year.

Import prices were up 0.8 percent on month and down 6.9 percent on year after rising 1.9 percent on month and easing 0.7 percent on year in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.