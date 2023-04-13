European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due

Monthly GDP from the UK and final inflation from Germany are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK monthly GDP data for February. The is forecast to grow marginally by 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 0.3 percent expansion registered in January.

At the same time, the UK visible trade deficit is seen narrowing to GBP 17.0 billion from GBP 17.86 billion in January.

In the meantime, Destatis is set to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for March. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 7.4 percent, in line with flash estimate, from 8.7 percent in February.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases consumer prices for March. Economists forecast inflation to slow to 14.9 percent from 16.7 percent in February.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial output data for February.

Production is seen expanding 0.5 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.7 percent decline in January.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone industrial production data is due. Economists forecast Eurozone industrial output to grow at a faster pace of 1.0 percent in February after rising 0.7 percent in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.