logo
Quick Facts
  

Givaudan Q1 Sales Edge Down, LFL Sales Rise; Sees Organic Sales Growth Ahead

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales were 1.773 billion Swiss francs, down 0.4 percent from last year's 1.780 billion francs.

Sales increased 3.6 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis.

Givaudan said it started the year with good business momentum whilst maintaining its operations and global supply chain at a high level. The company said the challenging external environment continues to affect some parts of the business.

Fragrance & Beauty sales were 837 million francs, an increase of 3.3 percent in Swiss francs and up 6.8 percent on LFL basis. The sales growth was driven mainly by the volume increases in Fine Fragrance with sustained high levels of new business. Pricing actions were implemented in all business units. The company generated growth across all customer groups with particularly strong performance in the high growth markets.

Fine Fragrance sales increased 20.9 percent LFL and Consumer Products sales grew 3.0 percent LFL. Sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty increased 5.1 percent LFL.

Taste & Wellbeing sales were 936 million francs, down 3.5 percent in Swiss francs, but up 1 percent LFL.

On a regional basis, Europe sales increased 6.7 percent LFL, and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East sales grew 23.4 percent. Latin America sales increased 10.9 percent LFL. Meanwhile, sales in North America declined 10.7 percent LFL and Asia Pacific declined 3.8 percent.

Snacks, Beverages, and Sweet Goods all contributed to the growth.

Regarding its mid and long term ambitions, the company said it aims to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5 percent on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12 percent, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.

Givaudan said, "Our ambitions include doubling our business through creations that contribute to happier, healthier lives by 2030, becoming climate positive before 2050, becoming a leading employer for inclusion before 2025 and sourcing all materials and services in a way that protects the environment and people by 2030."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Wismettac Recalls Shirakiku Brand Ajhei Sanuki Udon Noodle
Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., is recalling 19.04 oz packages of Shirakiku brand Ajhei Sanuki Udon Noodle for undeclared fish, aknown allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The products come in a 19.04 oz, illustrated plastic bag. The UPC for the product, 074410455453, is located on the back side of the package. The issue affects all lot codes or date codes.
Global PC Shipments Drop In Q1, Apple Lost More: IDC
Worldwide shipments of personal computers or PCs declined 29 percent in the first quarter, hit hard by weak demand, excess inventory, and a worsening macroeconomic climate, according to research firm IDC. Apple was the biggest looser, with its Mac shipments showing around 40.5 percent drop from the same period last year. Among the world's largest computer makers, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and ASUS also...
Apple To Open First Store In India Next Week
Apple Inc. is opening its first store in India, which is being considered as the new manufacturing base for the tech major, as well as its new growth market. The gadgets major has high hopes for the second most populous country in the world, with wider markets. The iPhone maker announced its plans to open two new retail locations in India offering the latest Apple products.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap