Givaudan Q1 Sales Edge Down, LFL Sales Rise; Sees Organic Sales Growth Ahead

Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales were 1.773 billion Swiss francs, down 0.4 percent from last year's 1.780 billion francs.

Sales increased 3.6 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis.

Givaudan said it started the year with good momentum whilst maintaining its operations and global supply chain at a high level. The company said the challenging external environment continues to affect some parts of the business.

Fragrance & Beauty sales were 837 million francs, an increase of 3.3 percent in Swiss francs and up 6.8 percent on LFL basis. The sales growth was driven mainly by the volume increases in Fine Fragrance with sustained high levels of new business. Pricing actions were implemented in all business units. The company generated growth across all customer groups with particularly strong performance in the high growth .

Fine Fragrance sales increased 20.9 percent LFL and Consumer Products sales grew 3.0 percent LFL. Sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty increased 5.1 percent LFL.

Taste & Wellbeing sales were 936 million francs, down 3.5 percent in Swiss francs, but up 1 percent LFL.

On a regional basis, Europe sales increased 6.7 percent LFL, and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East sales grew 23.4 percent. Latin America sales increased 10.9 percent LFL. Meanwhile, sales in North America declined 10.7 percent LFL and Asia Pacific declined 3.8 percent.

Snacks, Beverages, and Sweet Goods all contributed to the growth.

Regarding its mid and long term ambitions, the company said it aims to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5 percent on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12 percent, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.

Givaudan said, "Our ambitions include doubling our business through creations that contribute to happier, healthier lives by 2030, becoming climate positive before 2050, becoming a leading employer for inclusion before 2025 and sourcing all materials and services in a way that protects the environment and people by 2030."

