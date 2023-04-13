UK Lenders To Tighten Credit Standards For Secured Credit

UK lenders plan to tighten the availability of secured credit to households in the second quarter but they expect demand for secured lending to increase, survey results from the Bank of England showed on Thursday.

The availability of secured credit to households was unchanged in the three months to end-February, the Credit Conditions Survey showed. Lenders forecast availability to fall over the next three months.

Banks reported that the availability of unsecured credit to households decreased in the first quarter but was expected to climb slightly in the second quarter.

Regarding credit to the corporate sector, lenders said the overall availability is forecast to remain unchanged in the second quarter, as in the preceding period.

Further, the survey suggested that demand for secured lending declined in the first quarter but was set to climb in the second quarter. Overall demand for unsecured lending is forecast to climb slightly after a marginal fall in the first quarter.



Demand for corporate lending from businesses of all sizes was expected to be unchanged in the second quarter.

Lenders expect default rates on both secured loans and unsecured lending to increase further in the second quarter. At the same time, default rates on loans to small and medium-sized corporate to rise again, while default on loans to large businesses to remain unchanged in the second quarter.

The survey was conducted between February 27 and March 17.

