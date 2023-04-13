U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended April 8th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 239,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 228,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 232,000.

With the bigger than expected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 251,000 in the week ended January 15, 2022.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving also edged up to 240,000, an increase of 2,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 237,750.

The four-week moving average reached its highest level since hitting 249,250 in the week ended November 20, 2021.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.