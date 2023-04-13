SZA Announces Additional 2023 'SOS Tour' Dates

SZA is expanding her 2023 "SOS Tour," adding 10 new dates in Europe and 21 more across North America.
The first leg of her "SOS Tour" was a grand success, with tickets for all 17 shows sold out.
The run of dates in Europe, the U.K., and Ireland will kick off at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on June 1 and conclude with a show at 3Arena in Dublin on June 2.
The "SOS" entourage will then fly out to North America, where the first show is scheduled for September 20 at Kaseya Center in Miami.
The North American leg will wrap up at Footprint Center in Phoenix on October 29.
Tickets to the European shows will be available starting with local pre-sales on April 12 at 10 am local time. General on sale will take place on April 14 at noon local time.
North American tickets will be available starting with Live Nation pre-sale on April 13 at 10 am local time, with the general on sale to follow on April 14 at noon local time.
The "SOS Tour" is in support of SZA's chart topping sophomore album, SOS, which was released in December
Tour Dates:
06/01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
06/05 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
06/07 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
06/09 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/11 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
06/13 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
06/15 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
06/17 - London, UK - The O2
06/18 - London, UK - The O2
06/21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
09/20 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
09/22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
09/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
09/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
09/28 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
09/30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
10/01 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
10/04 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
10/06 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
10/07 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
10/10 - Chicago, IL - United Center
10/11 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
10/14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
10/15 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
10/18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
10/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
10/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
10/26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
10/28 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
10/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
(Photo: Courtesy of RCA)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News