SZA Announces Additional 2023 'SOS Tour' Dates

SZA is expanding her 2023 "SOS Tour," adding 10 new dates in Europe and 21 more across North America.

The first leg of her "SOS Tour" was a grand success, with tickets for all 17 shows sold out.

The run of dates in Europe, the U.K., and Ireland will kick off at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on June 1 and conclude with a show at 3Arena in Dublin on June 2.

The "SOS" entourage will then fly out to North America, where the first show is scheduled for September 20 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The North American leg will wrap up at Footprint Center in Phoenix on October 29.

Tickets to the European shows will be available starting with local pre-sales on April 12 at 10 am local time. General on sale will take place on April 14 at noon local time.

North American tickets will be available starting with Live Nation pre-sale on April 13 at 10 am local time, with the general on sale to follow on April 14 at noon local time.

The "SOS Tour" is in support of SZA's chart topping sophomore album, SOS, which was released in December

Tour Dates:

06/01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

06/05 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

06/07 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

06/09 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/11 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

06/13 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

06/15 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

06/17 - London, UK - The O2

06/18 - London, UK - The O2

06/21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

09/20 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

09/22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

09/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

09/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

09/28 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

09/30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

10/01 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

10/04 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

10/06 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

10/07 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

10/10 - Chicago, IL - United Center

10/11 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

10/14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10/15 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

10/18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

10/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

10/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

10/26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

10/28 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

10/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

(Photo: Courtesy of RCA)

