Peter Frampton Returning To The Road For 'Never Say Never' Tour

Peter Frampton, who had his farewell tour last year, has announced that he is returning to the road for the "Never Say Never" Tour in June.

Frampton, who was diagnosed with the degenerative muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositus (IBM), says he still feels able to continue touring.

"At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, 'Never Say Never' and I am always full of hope for the impossible," Frampton said in a statement. "I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul."

"I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I'm so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter," added the the Grammy-winning guitarist, singer, and songwriter, who has a career spanning more than five decades.

Pre-sale tickets for the extensive two-month tour dates start in select beginning April 13 at 10 am local time. The general on sale starts on April 14 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Tour Dates:

June 21 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 22 — Cincinnati @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

June 24 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 25 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 27 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 28 — St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 30 — Orlando @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

July 2 - Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park

July 3 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live

July 13 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 15 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

July 16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 18 — Boston @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 20 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

July 22 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater

July 23 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

July 25 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

July 26 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

July 28 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center

July 29 — Niagra Falls, NY @ Fallsview Casino Resort

Aug 10 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

Aug 12 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

Aug 13 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

Aug 15 — San Francisco @ The Masonic

Aug 18 — Las Vegas @ The Pearl

Aug 19 — Sanday, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

