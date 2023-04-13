Peter Frampton Returning To The Road For 'Never Say Never' Tour

Peter Frampton, who had his farewell tour last year, has announced that he is returning to the road for the "Never Say Never" Tour in June.
Frampton, who was diagnosed with the degenerative muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositus (IBM), says he still feels able to continue touring.
"At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, 'Never Say Never' and I am always full of hope for the impossible," Frampton said in a statement. "I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul."
"I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I'm so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter," added the the Grammy-winning guitarist, singer, and songwriter, who has a career spanning more than five decades.
Pre-sale tickets for the extensive two-month tour dates start in select markets beginning April 13 at 10 am local time. The general on sale starts on April 14 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.
Tour Dates:
June 21 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 22 — Cincinnati @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
June 24 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 25 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 27 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 28 — St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
June 30 — Orlando @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
July 2 - Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park
July 3 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live
July 13 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 15 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
July 16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 18 — Boston @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 20 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
July 22 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater
July 23 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
July 25 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
July 26 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
July 28 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center
July 29 — Niagra Falls, NY @ Fallsview Casino Resort
Aug 10 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
Aug 12 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
Aug 13 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater
Aug 15 — San Francisco @ The Masonic
Aug 18 — Las Vegas @ The Pearl
Aug 19 — Sanday, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
