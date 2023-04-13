Posthumous Kenny Rogers Album 'Life Is Like A Song' To Arrive In June

A posthumous Kenny Rogers album, Life Is Like A Song, will be released on June 2 via UMe.

The collection, comprising songs from Rogers' archives that were deeply personal to him, will be available on CD and vinyl as well as digitally. The project marks the first new non-Christmas studio album by Rogers in 10 years and the only non-compilation/non-reissued full-length album to be released on vinyl since 1991.

Life Is Like A Song, an emotional new song cycle, features previously unreleased songs and coveted rarities performed by the legendary Rogers, telling the story of the love, life, loss, and faith between the legend and his family.

Curated and executive produced by the late Country Music Hall of Famer's widow Wanda Rogers, Life Is Like A Song features eight never-before-heard recordings, spanning 2008-2011, and showcases Rogers' range through an array of original material and covers, including interpretations of Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight" and Lionel Richie's "Goodbye," as well as the artist's long-sought-after duet with Dolly Parton, "Tell Me That You Love Me."

A digital deluxe edition includes two bonus tracks: a cover of the Mack Gordon/Henry Warren standard, "At Last" (made famous by Etta James), and the Buddy Hyatt-penned original, "Say Hello to Heaven."

"I think the record is fabulous, and it is going to make Kenny so proud," said Wanda Rogers. "These songs are such a beautiful reminder of his love 'for the feelings a song can make' for a person....There is joy, there is love, there is family, there is uncertainty, there is pain, there is faith… it's emotional and real. This is the kind of music Kenny loved to make."

The album is available to pre-order at https://kennyrogers.lnk.to/LifeIsLikeASongPR

Life Is Like a Song Track List (CD):

1. Love Is A Drug

2. I Wish It Would Rain

3. Am I Too Late (with Kim Keyes)

4. Tell Me That You Love Me (with Dolly Parton)

5. Straight Into Love (with Jamie O'Neal)

6. Wonderful Tonight

7. Catchin' Grasshoppers

8. That's Love To Me

9. I Will Wait For You

10. Goodbye

Life Is Like a Song Track List (Vinyl)"

Side 1:

1. Love Is A Drug

2. I Wish It Would Rain

3. Am I Too Late (with Kim Keyes)

4. Tell Me That You Love Me (with Dolly Parton)

5. Straight Into Love (with Jamie O'Neal)

Side 2:

1. Wonderful Tonight

2. Catchin' Grasshoppers

3. That's Love To Me

4. I Will Wait For You

5. Goodbye

Life Is Like a Song Track List (Digital Deluxe):

1. Love Is A Drug

2. I Wish It Would Rain

3. Am I Too Late (with Kim Keyes)

4. Tell Me That You Love Me (with Dolly Parton)

5. Straight Into Love (with Jamie O'Neal)

6. Wonderful Tonight

7. Catchin' Grasshoppers

8. That's Love To Me

9. I Will Wait For You

10. Goodbye

11. Say Hello To Heaven (Bonus Track)

12. At Last (Bonus Track)

(Photo: UMe)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News