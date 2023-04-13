Singapore GDP Data Due On Friday

Singapore will on Friday release preliminary Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to slip 0.2 percent on quarter and rise 0.6 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year in the previous three months.

New Zealand will see March results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ, with forecasts suggesting a score of 51.0 - down from 52.0 in February.

Also, the in Thailand remain closed on Friday for the Songkran Festival; they re-open on Monday.

