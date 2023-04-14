Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Lowest Since Early 2021

Germany's wholesale price inflation slowed to the lowest level in more than two years in March, figures from Destatis revealed Friday.

Wholesale price inflation eased more-than-expected to 2.0 percent in March from 8.9 percent in February. This was the lowest rate since January 2021, when prices remained flat. Economists had forecast prices to climb 2.5 percent in March.

The annual price growth has slowed after peaking at 23.8 percent last April. The latest slowdown was driven by the 17.9 percent fall in petroleum product prices and 29.0 percent decrease in used materials and residue prices.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained only 0.2 percent, but faster than the 0.1 percent rise a month ago. Economists had forecast prices to climb 2.5 percent.

Economic News

