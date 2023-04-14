logo
Breaking News
  

World Market Trends

By Avila Sebastian   ✉   | Published:
stockmarkets jan02 14apr23 lt

World market sentiment remains cautious amidst the onset of the earnings season. Investors also weighed the fears of a recession and hopes of a quick Fed pivot. Markets keenly await the retail sales reading from the U.S. for the month of March, due on Friday morning.

Asian stocks finished on a positive note. European benchmarks are trading in positive territory helped by the fall in inflation in Germany, France, Sweden etc. Wall Street Futures are however trading in the red zone.

Dollar and the Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices recorded modest gains. Gold prices are flat. Cryptocurrencies surged ahead, riding ahead on the positive sentiment following Ethereum's Shapella upgrade.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,966.60, down 0.19%
S&P 500 (US500) at 4,137.90, down 0.20%
Germany's DAX at 15,769.35, up 0.25%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,866.81, up 0.30%
France's CAC 40 at 7,496.04, up 0.20%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,373.35, up 0.23%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,493.47, up 1.20%
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,361.60, up 0.51%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,338.15, up 0.60%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,438.81, up 0.46%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1063, up 0.17%
GBP/USD at 1.2511, down 0.07%
USD/JPY at 132.41, down 0.11%
AUD/USD at 0.6776, down 0.07%
USD/CAD at 1.3318, down 0.12%
Dollar Index at 100.92, down 0.09%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.430%, down 0.61%
Germany at 2.3645%, down 0.27%
France at 2.876%, down 0.50%
U.K. at 3.6005%, up 0.80%
Japan at 0.458%, down 2.76%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $86.38, up 0.34%
Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $82.44, up 0.34%
Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,055.25, down 0.00%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $30,846.68, up 2.03%
Ethereum at $2,113.69, up 6.55%
BNB at $333.09, up 3.19%
XRP at $0.5314, up 3.96%
Cardano (ADA) at $0.4379, up 6.66%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Boeing 737 Max Production And Deliveries To Hit By Parts Issue; Stock Down
Boeing Co. has warned that production and deliveries of 737 Max, its best-selling planes, will be reduced in the near term due to issues with parts supplied by Spirit AeroSystems, reports said. The problem comes at a time when the airlines worldwide are experiencing a rebound in operations amid the peak travel season. The expected pause in production, amid an industry-wide shortage of new jets...
Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum Chewable Tablets Recalled
Miami, Florida -based Rico Perez Products, Inc. is recalling 60-count bottles of Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablets citing the potential to contain undeclared milk allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The affected product comes in a 60-count, white plastic bottle,...
Amazon Says AWS Faces Short-term Headwinds; Andrew Jassy's Total Compensation Dips
Amazon announced that its cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services or AWS, despite having $85 billion annualized revenue run rate, faces short-term headwinds right now. According to the e-commerce and tech major, the companies who opt for AWS services are being more cautious in spending amid the challenging, current macroeconomic conditions.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap