World Market Trends

World market sentiment remains cautious amidst the onset of the earnings season. Investors also weighed the fears of a recession and hopes of a quick Fed pivot. Markets keenly await the retail sales reading from the U.S. for the month of March, due on Friday morning.

Asian stocks finished on a positive note. European benchmarks are trading in positive territory helped by the fall in inflation in Germany, France, Sweden etc. Wall Street Futures are however trading in the red zone.



Dollar and the Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices recorded modest gains. Gold prices are flat. Cryptocurrencies surged ahead, riding ahead on the positive sentiment following Ethereum's Shapella upgrade.



Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,966.60, down 0.19%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,137.90, down 0.20%

Germany's DAX at 15,769.35, up 0.25%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,866.81, up 0.30%

France's CAC 40 at 7,496.04, up 0.20%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,373.35, up 0.23%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,493.47, up 1.20%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,361.60, up 0.51%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,338.15, up 0.60%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,438.81, up 0.46%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1063, up 0.17%

GBP/USD at 1.2511, down 0.07%

USD/JPY at 132.41, down 0.11%

AUD/USD at 0.6776, down 0.07%

USD/CAD at 1.3318, down 0.12%

Dollar Index at 100.92, down 0.09%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.430%, down 0.61%

Germany at 2.3645%, down 0.27%

France at 2.876%, down 0.50%

U.K. at 3.6005%, up 0.80%

Japan at 0.458%, down 2.76%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $86.38, up 0.34%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $82.44, up 0.34%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,055.25, down 0.00%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $30,846.68, up 2.03%

Ethereum at $2,113.69, up 6.55%

BNB at $333.09, up 3.19%

XRP at $0.5314, up 3.96%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.4379, up 6.66%

