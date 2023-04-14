Ireland Residential Property Price Growth Eases 5.0%, Lowest In 22 Months

Ireland's residential property price index continued its rising trend in February, though at the slowest pace in nearly two years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Residential property prices climbed 5.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 6.1 percent gain in January. Prices have been rising since November 2020.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the slowest since April 2021, when prices had risen 4.5 percent.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices grew 3.2 percent yearly in February. House prices alone showed an increase of 3.0 percent and those of apartments rose 4.0 percent.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 6.4 percent higher in February than a year ago.

