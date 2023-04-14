U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction As Traders Digest Earnings, Economic Data

Following the rally seen in the previous session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the , with the Dow futures up by just 4 points.

Uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets may lead to choppy trading on Wall Street after yesterday's rally lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to their best closing levels in almost two months.

Traders are also digesting earnings news from financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) as well as the latest U.S. economic data.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are all moving to the upside in pre-market trading after the companies reported their quarterly results.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Commerce Department showed U.S. retail sales fell by much more than expected in the month of March.

The Commerce Department said retail sales slumped by 1.0 percent in March after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in February.

Economists had expected retail sales to decline by 0.4 percent, matching the decrease originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still slid by 0.8 percent in March after coming in unchanged in February. Ex-auto sales were expected to dip by 0.3 percent.

The Labor Department also released a report showing U.S. import prices fell by much more than expected in the month of March.

The report said import prices slid by 0.6 percent in March after slipping by a revised 0.2 percent in February.

Economists had expected import prices to edge down by 0.1 percent, matching the 0.1 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a steep drop in prices for fuel imports, import prices still declined by 0.5 percent in March after climbing by 0.4 percent in February.

The Labor Department said export prices also fell by 0.3 percent in March following a revised 0.4 percent increase in February.

Economists had expected export prices to dip by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of March. Industrial production is expected to edge up by 0.2 percent in March after coming in unchanged in February.

The University of Michigan is also due to release its preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of April shortly after the open. The consumer sentiment index is expected to inch up to 62.7 in April from 62.0 in March.

Following the extreme volatility seen during Wednesday's session, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday. With the strong upward move, the Dow and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in nearly two months.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the close but still posted significant gains. The Dow jumped 383.19 points or 1.1 percent to 34,029.69, the Nasdaq spiked 236.93 points or 2.0 percent to 12,166.27 and the S&P 500 surged 54.27 points or 1.3 percent to 4,146.22.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.36 to $82.52 a barrel after tumbling $1.10 to $82.16 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $30.40 to $2055.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $11.20 to $2,044.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 133.02 yen versus the 132.58 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1027 compared to yesterday's $1.1046.

