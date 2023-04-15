Motionless In White, In This Moment Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour

Motionless In White and In This Moment have announced a co-headline tour of North America this summer.
"The Dark Horizon Tour" will feature special guests Fit For A King and From Ashes To New.
"The time has come once again for us to reunite with our sister and brothers in In This Moment for this epic summer co-headlining tour, featuring our friends For for a King and From Ashes to New," Motionless in White shared in an Instagram post.
The trek will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The 30-date tour is set to kick off July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and conclude on August 19 at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
General on-sale will be Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local.
Tour Dates:
July 8 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 9 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks
July 11 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
July 13 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest*
July 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival*
July 15 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival
July 17 - East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
July 18 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
July 19 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
July 21 - Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center
July 22 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
July 23 - Missoula, Mont. @ Big Sky Brewing Company
July 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort
July 27 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles
July 29 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
July 30 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Aug. 1 - Wichita, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
Aug. 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Aug. 4 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ KIWR's Rockfest - Westfair Amphitheater
Aug. 5 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater
Aug. 6 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Aug. 8 - Memphis, Tenn. @ The Soundstage at Graceland
Aug. 9 - Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
Aug. 11 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena
Aug. 12 - Asheville, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Center
Aug. 13 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena
Aug. 15 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Aug. 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Expo Center
Aug. 18 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 19 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
* = In This Moment only
(Photo: Lindsay Adler)
