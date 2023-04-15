Motionless In White, In This Moment Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour

Motionless In White and In This Moment have announced a co-headline tour of North America this summer.

"The Dark Horizon Tour" will feature special guests Fit For A King and From Ashes To New.

"The time has come once again for us to reunite with our sister and brothers in In This Moment for this epic summer co-headlining tour, featuring our friends For for a King and From Ashes to New," Motionless in White shared in an Instagram post.

The trek will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The 30-date tour is set to kick off July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and conclude on August 19 at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

General on-sale will be Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local.

Tour Dates:

July 8 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 9 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks

July 11 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

July 13 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest*

July 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival*

July 15 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival

July 17 - East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

July 18 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 19 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

July 21 - Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center

July 22 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

July 23 - Missoula, Mont. @ Big Sky Brewing Company

July 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort

July 27 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles

July 29 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

July 30 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Aug. 1 - Wichita, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Aug. 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Aug. 4 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ KIWR's Rockfest - Westfair Amphitheater

Aug. 5 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

Aug. 6 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 8 - Memphis, Tenn. @ The Soundstage at Graceland

Aug. 9 - Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

Aug. 11 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena

Aug. 12 - Asheville, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Center

Aug. 13 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

Aug. 15 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Aug. 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

Aug. 18 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

* = In This Moment only

(Photo: Lindsay Adler)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

